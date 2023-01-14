JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati releases frequently asked questions

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Students can read the marked JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

A total of 66 FAQs along with their answers on different subjects such as eligibility, category, documents, admission, marks etc have been answered for the aspiring candidates

JEE Advanced 2023: How to check important FAQs?

Step 1: Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new pagee check the questions and answers.

Step 4: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IIT Guwahati will conduct the JEE Advanced examination 2023 on June 4, 2023. Both paper 1 and paper 2 will be held in Computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts – morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.