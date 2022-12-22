scorecardresearch
JEE Advanced 2023: Exam on June 4; registrations from April 30

JEE Advanced 2023: Paper 1 of JEE Advanced will be from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm.

jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced 2023, JEE, JEE Advanced paper 1, JEE Advanced paper 2JEE Advanced 2023: The admit card will be released on May 29 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)
JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati today announced the registration dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. It will begin April 30, 2023 and conclude on May 4, 2023. The exam will be conducted on June 4. Once opened, candidates will be able to register on the official website— jeeadv.ac.in

Paper 1 of JEE Advanced will be from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm. The declaration results and final answer key will be published on June 18 at 10 am.

The registration will open from 10 am of April 30, 2023 till 5 pm of May 4, 2023. Last date for fee submission by registered candidates will be May 5, 2023. Admit Card available for downloading from May 29 at 10 am to June 4 at 2:30 pm PwD candidates can choose their scribe on June 3, 2023.

Candidate response key will be available on June 9 at 5 pm. The provisional answer key will be published on June 11 at 10 am, challenges to the answer key can be raised from June 11 at 10 am till June 12 till 5 pm. JoSAA counselling will tentatively begin from 5 pm of June 19.

The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will begin from June 18 at 10 am to June 19 at 5 pm. The AAT will be conducted on June 21 from 9 am to 12 pm. AAT 2023 results will be declared in June 25, 2023 at 5 pm.

