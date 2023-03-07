JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC seeks response of Centre on one-time exemption petition of 2020, 2021 batch

JEE Advanced 2023: The Delhi High Court today heard the plea of relaxation of “two attempts in two consecutive years” for students who did not appear for JEE Advanced twice, or even once in 2021 and 2022. Candidates have demanded that they should be allowed to appear for the engineering entrance exam again.

After hearing the plea today, the Delhi High Court has asked the respondents to file their response. As of now, 67 people have filed the plea but the affidavit was filed only by three people.

The next hearing has been scheduled for March 23.

MP PR Natarajan, in a letter to the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, had raised his voice in favour of the students. “Both the session of JEE Main 2022 held in June-July were marred with multitude of technical glitches. These glitches denied the candidates a fair attempt at the exam, which resulted in many candidates witnessing huge decrements in their score/percentile,” he wrote in his letter.

The JEE exams faced several technical glitches that year such as the computer shutting down multiple times, frozen screen for several minutes, questions taking too long to load, incomplete questions and more.

Some students alleged that they could not sit for the exam as their centres were changed at the last moment without prior intimation. “Several candidates experienced discrepancies in their response sheet as well as errors in their result,” the letter added.

Similarly, technical glitches were faced by students during JEE Advanced 2022 as well. It was the last attempt for many of those students who faced technical glitches. For students who graduated from Class 12 in 2020, it was their last attempt for JEE Main and for students who graduated in 2021, it was their last attempt for JEE Advanced.

MP Natarajan urged the Union Education Minister to order a one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for students appearing for JEE Main and Advanced in 2023.