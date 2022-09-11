scorecardresearch
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Tougher paper leads to dip in pass percentage, qualifying cut-off marks lower than 2021

The 2022 pass percentage stands at 26.17 per cent, compared to 29.54 per cent in 2021. The qualifying marks were also lowered as compared to 2021 to get a pool of qualified candidates at least twice the number of total seats on offer.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The 2022 pass percentage stands at 26.17 per cent, compared to 29.54 per cent in 2021. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Showing a marginal dip in pass percentage from last year, 40,712 out of 155,538 candidates have cleared the 2022 JEE-Advanced, the entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.

The 2022 pass percentage stands at 26.17 per cent, compared to 29.54 per cent in 2021. The qualifying marks were also lowered as compared to 2021 to get a pool of qualified candidates at least twice the number of total seats on offer.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates

In 2020 and 2021, the cut-off for the Common Rank List or CRL was 5 per cent in each subject and 17.5 per cent aggregate. This time, a candidate had to score 4.40 per cent in each subject (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and 15.28 per cent overall.

Candidates have to satisfy both subject-wise and aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list. In 2019, the qualifying cut-off marks were even higher at 10 per cent in each subject and 25 per cent overall.

JEE Advanced 2022 |JEE Advanced 2022: Mumbai boy creates history, becomes first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category

The dip in cut-offs in a given year is usually attributed to tougher questions papers. To be sure, the qualifying JEE-Main score for general category candidates to appear in the JEE-Advanced was 88.4 this time, slightly higher than 2021 when it was 87.9.

However, for the reserved category candidates, the cut-offs were at a four year low at 43.08 for SCs, 26.7 for STs, according to IIT Bombay, which organised the entrance, of the total qualified candidates, 6516 are females.

JEE Advanced 2022 |AIR 9 Mahit Gadhiwala drew inspiration from blockbuster Pusha’s famous line ‘main jhukega nahin’

R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360,” it said in a statement.

IIT Bombay and IIT Madras zones account for 29 qualified candidates each in top 100, IIT Delhi zone has 22, IIT Roorkee 11, IIT Bhubaneswar 6, IIT Guwahati 2 and IIT Kanpur 1.

Social category wise break up of the qualified candidates show that general category registered a pass percentage of 40.14. Also, 31.67 per cent SC candidates who appeared in the exam cleared it, while the corresponding number was 26.83 per cent for STs, and16.44 for OBCs (non-creamy layer).

