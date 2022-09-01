scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: Category-wise previous years’ cut-off

JEE Advanced 2022: The authorities will release the JEE Advanced response sheet on today and the answer keys will be available online from September 3. The final JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be available on September 11 along with the declaration of the result.

JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced 2022,IIT JEE,JEE Advanced results will be out on September 11. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational Image)

JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will release the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off along with the declaration of results. The JEE Advanced cut-off will be the minimum mark required to qualify for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced.

The chart provided below is the JEE Advanced previous year’s qualifying cut-off. The JEE Advanced cut-off 2022 will be released category-wise by the authorities. IIT Bombay will consider various factors while preparing the IIT JEE qualifying cut-off.   

JEE Advanced previous year’s qualifying cut-off 

Candidates can check the JEE Advanced qualifying cutoff for 3 previous consecutive years from below: 

JEE Advanced 2021 qualifying cut-off

Rank List Minimum Marks in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

Each Subject

 Minimum Aggregate

Marks
Common rank list (CRL) 6 63
OBC-NCL rank list 5 56
GEN-EWS rank list 5 56
SC rank list 3 31
ST rank list 3 31
Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 3 31
OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3 31
GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 3 31
SC-PwD rank list 3 31
ST-PwD rank list 3 31
Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 0 9

JEE Advanced 2020 qualifying cut-off 

Category Minimum Marks in Each Subject Minimum Aggregate Marks
Common rank list (CRL) 6 69
GEN-EWS rank list 5 62
OBC-NCL rank list 5 62
SC rank list 3 34
ST 3 34
Common-PwD rank list (CRL) 3 34
OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3 34
SC-PwD rank list 3 34
ST-PwD rank list 3 34
Preparatory course rank lists 0 10

 

JEE Advanced 2019 Qualifying Cut-off

Category Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks Revised Cutoff
Common rank list (CRL) 10.0 35.0 25.0
GEN-EWS rank list 9.0 31.5 22.5
OBC-NCL rank list 9.0 31.5 22.5
SC rank list 5.0 17.5 12.5
ST 5.0 17.5 12.5
Common-PwD rank list (CRL) 5.0 17.5 12.5
OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 12.5
SC-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 12.5
ST-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 12.5
Preparatory course rank lists 2.5 8.75 6.25

JEE Advanced 2022: Factors affecting IIT JEE Advanced cut-off 

The authorities will consider the following factors while determining the JEE Advanced 2022 cutoff: 

Advertisement

–Number of candidates appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced

–Number of seats available.

–Difficulty level of JEE Advanced 2022.

–Previous year JEE Advanced cutoff trends.

IIT Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced exam 2022 in CBT mode on August 28. The authorities will release the JEE Advanced response sheet today and the answer keys will be available online from September 3.

Read |JEE Advanced 2022: Difficult papers to make race for IITs tougher this year, say experts

Candidates have to use their JEE Advanced login credentials to access their response sheet and answer key. IIT Bombay will allow candidates to raise objections against the JEE Advanced answer key from September 3 to 4. The final JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be available on September 11 along with the declaration of the result.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:00:24 pm
Next Story

Sachin Tendulkar to lead Indian Legends in Road Safety World Series Season 2

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Jharkhand teacher beaten up by students was demoted for casteist slurs, says official

Jharkhand teacher beaten up by students was demoted for casteist slurs, says official

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement