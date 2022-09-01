JEE Advanced 2022: Category-wise previous years’ cut-off

JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will release the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off along with the declaration of results. The JEE Advanced cut-off will be the minimum mark required to qualify for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced.

The chart provided below is the JEE Advanced previous year’s qualifying cut-off. The JEE Advanced cut-off 2022 will be released category-wise by the authorities. IIT Bombay will consider various factors while preparing the IIT JEE qualifying cut-off.

JEE Advanced previous year’s qualifying cut-off

Candidates can check the JEE Advanced qualifying cutoff for 3 previous consecutive years from below:

JEE Advanced 2021 qualifying cut-off

JEE Advanced 2020 qualifying cut-off

Category Minimum Marks in Each Subject Minimum Aggregate Marks Common rank list (CRL) 6 69 GEN-EWS rank list 5 62 OBC-NCL rank list 5 62 SC rank list 3 34 ST 3 34 Common-PwD rank list (CRL) 3 34 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3 34 SC-PwD rank list 3 34 ST-PwD rank list 3 34 Preparatory course rank lists 0 10

JEE Advanced 2019 Qualifying Cut-off

Category Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks Revised Cutoff Common rank list (CRL) 10.0 35.0 25.0 GEN-EWS rank list 9.0 31.5 22.5 OBC-NCL rank list 9.0 31.5 22.5 SC rank list 5.0 17.5 12.5 ST 5.0 17.5 12.5 Common-PwD rank list (CRL) 5.0 17.5 12.5 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 12.5 SC-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 12.5 ST-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 12.5 Preparatory course rank lists 2.5 8.75 6.25

JEE Advanced 2022: Factors affecting IIT JEE Advanced cut-off

The authorities will consider the following factors while determining the JEE Advanced 2022 cutoff:

–Number of candidates appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced

–Number of seats available.

–Difficulty level of JEE Advanced 2022.

–Previous year JEE Advanced cutoff trends.

IIT Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced exam 2022 in CBT mode on August 28. The authorities will release the JEE Advanced response sheet today and the answer keys will be available online from September 3.

Candidates have to use their JEE Advanced login credentials to access their response sheet and answer key. IIT Bombay will allow candidates to raise objections against the JEE Advanced answer key from September 3 to 4. The final JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be available on September 11 along with the declaration of the result.