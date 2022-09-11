scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: All-India female topper Tanishka Kabra urges aspirants to look within, reach out to family

Kabra had represented India in the International Olympiad for Chemistry and had also cleared the Indian Olympiad Qualifiers in Mathematics, Astronomy, and Physics while she was preparing for the Class 12 board exams.

JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced 2022, JEE Advanced 2022 Result ReleasedJEE Advanced 2022 all India Female topper Tanishka Kabra aspires to study Computer Science at IIT-Bombay (Image Credit- Aakash)

Tanishka Kabra from the IIT-Delhi zone emerged as the topper among women in the JEE Advanced 2022, results of which were declared Sunday. Kabra, who will turn 18 this December, scored 277 marks out of 360 to secure Rank 16.

“The two-year Covid-19 pandemic was weird. Though the transition from offline to online studies was a smooth one, losing my grandmother to Covid was a loss in the family I had to overcome,” says Kabra, a resident of the Ghatlodiya area in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

She wants to join the Computer Science programme at IIT-Bombay since she has ‘”decent exposure to coding languages in Class 10″ which peaked her interest in the subject.

Read |JEE Advanced Result 2022: All-India topper RK Shishir also secured first rank in KCET, AIR 56 in JEE Mains

“Though my parents were more comfortable with me pursuing medicine as my sister is also studying MBBS, I was more comfortable with Maths than Biology. So, choosing engineering was entirely my decision,” she adds. Her elder sister will soon complete her MBBS from BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

Asked for her advice to other engineering aspirants, she told The Indian Express, “Trust your parents and teachers and be open to them about how you feel. Be honest with yourself. Since every student is different, I would advise all students preparing or aspiring for JEE to know themselves and what works best for them.”

“Listen to what other people say, but choose the preparation strategy that works the best for you,” the daughter of a homemaker mother and father who works with the GST Department adds.

Kabra emphasises the support of one’s family is important. “The journey of preparing for JEE can be a difficult one, and there will be times when you feel frustrated. In those moments, talking to parents and family members will help, as they will only try to help you out.”

Advertisement

She says realising one’s strengths and identifying shortcomings is also essential in tackling JEE Advanced. “One of the things I have noticed in myself is that I have a tendency to think short term. For instance, if there is an exam this week or next week and another after two months I would not focus on the latter. After realising that this was a shortcoming as I was always jumping from test to test and not thinking long term it was not difficult to identify it,” she explains.

After she put her finger on what she lacked, Kabra says she also found a way to tackle it. “If I know JEE is after two years or six months I would not be motivated for that but more motivated for the test that is coming right away. Though this is not bad since the entire journey of JEE is long-term planning, I had to overcome it. That is the reason I got into Olympiads as it was creating a benchmark for me on a short-term basis.”

Kabra had represented India in the International Olympiad for Chemistry and had also cleared the Indian Olympiad Qualifiers in Mathematics, Astronomy, and Physics. She did this along with her preparation for the Class 12 board exams.

Advertisement
Read |JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Should you choose an engineering branch over college? An IIT professor answers questions on JoSAA Counselling

Her passion for Computer Science took root in Class 9 when she learnt programming for the first time. She made use of the time she got during the lockdown to learn new computer languages online. She spent her time listening to music and swimming during study breaks

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 06:42:24 pm
Next Story

Uttarakhand: Candidate distributes hooch ahead of panchayat poll, six dead

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement