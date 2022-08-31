JEE Advanced 2022: IIT-Bombay to release response sheets tomorrow

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will be releasing the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets tomorrow i.e. September 1, 2022. The respone sheets of candidates who appeared in the JEE advanced exam will be available online at the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule issued by IIT Bombay, the provisional answer key will be released on September 3, till 10 am. Candidates will be a given a window from September 3 to September 4 to give feedback and comments on provisional answer keys

JEE Advanced 2022 Candidates Responses: How to Check

Step 1-Go to the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2- Tap on the candidate portal link.

Step 3- Use your login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and mobile number to login to the JEE Advanced portal.

Step 4-The response sheet of JEE Advanced 2022 will be shown on the screen after successful registration.

Step 5-Download and take a print out of the response sheet for further use and reference.

The provisional answer key will be declared on September 3, whereas the final answer key will be announced on September 11.

The link to access the candidate responses will go live at 10 am on September 1, whereas the JEE Advanced 2022 result will be released on September 11,. Candidates can visit the the official site of IIT JEE for more related information.