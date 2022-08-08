scorecardresearch
JEE (Advanced)-2022: Cut-off at 4-year low for reserved category, slightly up for general

The scores released by the NTA in percentile show that for general category candidates, the cut off for JEE (Advanced)-2022 is 88.4, which was 87.9 in 2021. In this category, the qualifying marks were 90.3 and 89.7 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The qualifying scores to take the upcoming JEE (Advanced)-2022 have reached a four-year low for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and OBC candidates, while for the general category students, the cut off is marginally higher than last year, according to the scores released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.
The scores released by the NTA in percentile show that for general category candidates, the cut off for JEE (Advanced)-2022 is 88.4, which was 87.9 in 2021. In this category, the qualifying scores were 90.3 and 89.7 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

But in the case of reserved category candidates, the qualifying scores have dipped substantially over the years. For SC candidates, 43.08 is the cut off this time, as against 46.8 in 2021, 50.1 in 2020, and 54.01 in 2019. A total of 2.62 lakh candidates (across all categories) have qualified for the JEE (Advanced) this time.

The JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance for admissions to the IITs, is scheduled for August 28. The JEE (Main), apart from being a gateway to BE/BTech at NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions, is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced). Out of the 9.05 lakh candidates who appeared in JEE (Main) only those who clear the cut off will be able to take a shot at pursuing engineering at the IITs.

Cut-off scores for ST students, meanwhile, is 26.7 this time, down from 34.6 in 2021, 39.06 in 2020, and 44.3 in 2019. The OBC (non-creamy layer) cut off stands at 67, compared to 68.02 in 2021, 72.8 in 2020, and 74.3 in 2019. For the EWS category candidates, the cut off this time is 63.11.

Also, at 10.26 lakh, 2022 saw the lowest number of registrations for JEE (Main) since 2019. Of the total registered, 9.05 lakh candidates took the exam, of which 3.7 lakh belonged to the unreserved category, 3.2 lakh came from OBC category, 85,938 from ST, and 31,191 from SC, also a four-year low across all categories.

The entrance was held in two cycles — June and July — in 2022. Last year, there were four cycles, pushing the announcement of the results to September. The best of two percentile is used for admissions for candidates who appeared in both the sessions.

A total of 24 candidates scored 100 percentile — five each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, four from Rajastha, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Assam. In 2021, 44 candidates had scored 100 percentile.

The social categorisation of the toppers show that 18 belong to the general category, while two each are from OBC and EWS categories. The top scores in the SC and ST bracket are 99.99 and 99.94, respectively.

The examination was conducted at 622 examination centres, including 17 overseas, in 440 cities. Centres were opened for the first time in Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.

A centre was also opened in Washington DC for the first time but the sole candidate who was registered to take the exam there did not turn up, according to an official. Meanwhile, the NTA has withheld the scores of five candidates who allegedly used unfair means during the entrance.

