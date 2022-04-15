JEE Advanced 2022 rescheduled, result to be declared in September

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has revised the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. The exam was to be conducted on July 3 but has now been postponed to August 28. Candidates can check the revised exam schedule at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, IIT-Bombay is hosting the exam, which serves as a prerequisite for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm (Paper-1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Paper-2). Approximately 2.5 lakh candidates who pass JEE Main 2022 will be eligible to take JEE Advanced 2022.

The online registration process will begin on August 7 and will end on August 11. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is August 12, 2022 (5 pm). The registration fee is Rs 1400 for SC, ST, PWD, and female candidates. The feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates will be accepted from September 3 (10 am) to September 4 (5 pm).

The admit card will be available to download from August 23 (10 am) to August 28 (2:30 pm). The copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website on September 1. The online declaration of final answer keys and result of JEE Advanced 2022 will be done at 10 am on September 11.