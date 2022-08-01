IIT-JEE Advanced 2022: Registration process begins for foreign students

August 1, 2022 3:00:17 pm
JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has started the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 for students abroad. The last date to apply for foreign students is August 11 and the fee payment deadline is August 12. Interested and eligible students can apply online at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in
“Foreign candidates who have appeared/are appearing for class XII abroad can register for JEE (Advanced) 2022 from August 1, 3 pm onwards,” the official website reads.
For the third consecutive year, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced will not be conducted at an exam centre in any foreign country. Prior to 2020, the IIT entrance exam used to be held in multiple foreign countries, including centres in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore.
Just like last year, foreign national candidates willing to appear for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 will have to take the exam at an Indian centre at their own expense while adhering to the required travel norms of the Indian government and their respective countries of residence.
The registration process for Indian students will begin on August 7 and the last date for application is August 11. The last date for receiving the fee is August 12, till 5 pm. The admit card will be issued on August 23.
JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted on August 28. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The result will be announced on September 11.
