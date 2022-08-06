JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins tomorrow: Check how to apply, exam pattern

August 6, 2022 4:39:33 pm
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay will commence the JEE Advanced 2022 registration process tomorrow i;e August 7 and and the last date to apply is August 11. Candidates can register on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in
The last date for fee payment is August 12, up to 5 pm. A fee of Rs 2800 will be applicable. For females and reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
JEE Advanced 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided
Step 4: Pay the registration fees
Step 5: Click submit
JEE Advanced will consist of two question papers: paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration each. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics. It will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The total duration of each paper will be for three hours.
Those who clear JEE will get a seat in undergraduate engineering college in IITs based on rank and counselling, however, not everyone who cleared JEE Main is eligible to apply. Only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders in JEE Main are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced.
Apart from IITs, JEE Advanced score is also used by Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, Visakhapatnam among others.
