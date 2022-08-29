JEE Advanced 2022: IIT-Bombay releases question paper, answer keys to publish on September 3

JEE Advanced 2022: The question paper for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 has been released today by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay). The question paper for both Paper I and Paper II can be downloaded from jeeadv.ac.in

A total of 1.6 lakh (1,60,038) candidates registered for the JEE Advanced, out of which, 1.56 lakh (1,56,089) appeared for the same. JEE Advanced was held in 577 centres across 24 cities. As per the official schedule, feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates will be allowed from September 3 from 10 am to September 4 till 5 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022: How to download question papers

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Download the PDF files

The answer keys will be uploaded on the official website September 11 at 10 am, the result will be declared at the same time (September 11 at 10 am). The JEE Advanced was conducted on August 28 in two shifts; the duration for each paper was three hours. Paper I was conducted from 9 am till 12 pm and paper II was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

There were 54 questions in each paper with 18 questions each in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Mathematics ranged from difficult to moderate. Paper I was difficult, while paper II was moderate. Physics was difficult and Chemistry was moderate. Paper II of Mathematics was comparatively longer than Physics and Chemistry.