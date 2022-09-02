scorecardresearch
JEE Advanced 2022: Provisional Answer Key to be released on September 3

JEE Advanced 2022: The provisional answer key will be available on the official website of JEE Adavanced- jeeadv.ac.in on September 3. The applicants will be able to download the answer key without any login credentials.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022: Provisional Answer Key The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release the provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2022 on Saturday, i.e., September 3. The provisional answer key will be available on the official website of JEE Advancedjeeadv.ac.in. The applicants will be able to download the answer key without any login credentials. The answer key will be available in PDF format.

Read |JEE Advanced 2022: Close to 17,000 seats up for grabs at IITs this year

IIT Bombay will also open the challenge portal for JEE Advanced 2022 answer key for students to find mistakes in the provisional answer key. Candidates can raise objections and submit their feedback against the provisional answer key till September 4, till 5 pm. The final answer key and the result will be out on September 11 after considering the objections raised.

How to download JEE Advanced provisional answer key 2022

Go to the official website:-  jeeadv.ac.in 

Click on the link that reads JEE Advanced provisional answer key

The answer key will open in a new tab in PDF format

Download the answer key

Candidates have to login to the portal using their registration number and password to challenge the answer key. Applicants are also required to submit documents supporting their claims.

The provisional answer key will have the correct answers to all the questions asked in the entrance exam. The authorities released the JEE Advanced response sheet on September 1. Candidates can check their probable scores using the response sheet and answer key.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:53:30 pm
