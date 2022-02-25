JEE Advanced 2022: No exam centre in foreign country for third consecutive year

or the third consecutive year, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced will not be conducted at an exam centre in any foreign country. Prior to 2020, the IIT entrance exam used to be held in multiple foreign countries, including centres in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to Covid-19 in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 in any foreign centres/countries,” the official statement on the JEE Advanced 2022 website read.

Just like last year, foreign national candidates willing to appear for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 will have to take the exam at an Indian centre at their own expense while adhering to the required travel norms of the Indian government and their respective countries of residence.

Debashish Chakraborty, professor at IIT Kharagpur and organising chairman of JEE Advanced 2021, told indianexpress.com, “Covid years have been the most difficult phase in the history of IIT admissions. Last year, we were swamped with queries from international students as they had to travel to India amid the pandemic. As compared to around 1.4 lakh Indian students who appeared for the advanced exam in 2021, not even 500 applications were received from foreign nationals.”

In 2020, a total of 359 candidates had registered under the foreign applications category. Of which, 238 were Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI), 29 were Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and only 96 candidates were foreign nationals.

Naveen Garg, Dean, Alumni Affairs & International Programmes, IIT Delhi, said that the elimination of exam centres in foreign countries is not going to impact admissions at IITs.

“The ecosystem that is necessary to prepare for the advanced exam is missing in neighbouring countries. Some coaching centres have set up shops in Nepal and Bangladesh but it is still an uphill task for them. While we are keen on the internationalisation of education and getting more international students on campus, we are focussing on master’s and PhD level candidates from around the world.”

Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying abroad at class 12 level or equivalent at the time of registering for JEE (Advanced) 2021 are not required to write JEE (Main) 2021 and may register for JEE (Advanced) 2021 directly, subject to fulfilment of other eligibility criteria.

The registration fee for foreign applicants from the SAARC nations is $75 and $150 for those from non-SAARC nations.