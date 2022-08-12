JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay extends deadline to July 12; check eligibility

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. According to the official announcement, the deadline for JEE (Advanced) registration is extended till 8 pm of August 12. Candidates can now register for the exam at the official website — jeeadv.nic.in — by 8 pm tonight.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. Earlier, the registration was supposed to end on August 11, but the deadline was extended to 8 pm of August 12 for unspecified reasons. However, candidates should note that the authorities have specified that this will be the final end date for students to upload their documents and mark their exam city centre choices, and there will be no further extension after this.

After the JEE Main results were declared, the top 2.5 Lakh rank holders are now eligible to appear for JEE Advanced examination. Hence, it is suggested that candidates should know the JEE Advanced eligibility criteria beforehand.

To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022 exam, in addition to have ranked among the top 2.5 lakh rank holders, aspirants should have secured a minimum of 75 per cent marks in class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as main subjects.

In terms of eligibility with respect to age limit, the candidate shall have been born on or after October 1, 1997. However, SC, ST and PwD candidates will get a relaxation of five years. While candidates can attempt JEE Advanced twice in two consecutive years, those who have been previously admitted in an IIT will not be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022.