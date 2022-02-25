JEE Advanced 2022 exam dates announced; check schedule here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has released the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. The exam will be conducted on July 3. Candidates can check the entire exam schedule at jeeadv.ac.in

This year, IIT-Bombay is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon (Paper-1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Paper-2). Around 2.5 lakh candidates who clear JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2022.

The online registration process will begin on June 8 and will close on June 14, 5 pm. The last date to pay registration fee is June 15, till 5 pm. Candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2800. For SC, ST, PwD and female candidates the registration fee is Rs 1400.

The seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutes (CFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), to be held in online mode for the current year.

Apart from IITs, JEE Advanced score is also used by Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam among others.