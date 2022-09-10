scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Date, time and result websites announced

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Date and time: The candidates will be able to check their scorecard on the official website of JEE Advanced– jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key will be released at the same time as the result at 10 am on September 11.

JEE Advanced, JEE, Joint Entrance ExaminationsJEE Advanced 2022 Result Date and Time: The candidates were allowed to raise challenge the provisional answer key from September 3 to September 4. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representative Image

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT-Bombay will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2022 on September 11 at 10 am. The candidates will be able to check their scorecard on the official website of JEE Advanced– jeeadv.ac.in.

Read |JEE Advanced 2022: Post results, IIT Bombay most preferred institute among top 1000 rankers, followed by IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur

This year, a total of 1,56,089 candidates appeared for JEE Advanced 2022. Post the announcement of the result, tentative seat allocation will begin from September 12. The provisional answer key for JEE advanced was released on September 3. The candidates were allowed to raise the challenge against provisional answer key from September 3 to September 4.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Date and time

The final answer key will be released at the same time as the result at 10 am on September 11. Candidates can check their scores by logging in at the official portal – jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced exam was conducted on August 28. Around 2.5 lakh students qualified for the exam however, only 1.56 lakh appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 577 centres across 124 cities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...

In all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) there are a total of 16,598 seats, an increase in the number of seats from last year. Also, 1,567 supernumerary seats have been allotted for female candidates.

Also Read |JEE Advanced 2022: Bombay HC directs exam organisers to consider students’ complaints on technical glitches by Sept 10

Though the number of seats has been increased, it has only been a marginal increase. The total number of seats went from 16,232 in 2021 to 16,598 this year. And, the number of supernumerary seats were increased from 1,534 in 2021 to 1,567 this year. The supernumerary seats are offered to women as an initiative to promote gender diversity.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 09:16:51 am
Next Story

Acknowledging submerged mental health trauma: Understanding the predicament of Indian housewives

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Gujarat to Punjab, states want free grains scheme to go on beyond Sept

Gujarat to Punjab, states want free grains scheme to go on beyond Sept

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness
Bollywood Rewind

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness

Bilkis case remission: SC asks Gujarat to respond in 2 weeks

Bilkis case remission: SC asks Gujarat to respond in 2 weeks

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Premium
King Charles names William and Kate the Prince, Princess of Wales

King Charles names William and Kate the Prince, Princess of Wales

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement