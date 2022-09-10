JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Date, time and result websites announced

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT-Bombay will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2022 on September 11 at 10 am. The candidates will be able to check their scorecard on the official website of JEE Advanced– jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, a total of 1,56,089 candidates appeared for JEE Advanced 2022. Post the announcement of the result, tentative seat allocation will begin from September 12. The provisional answer key for JEE advanced was released on September 3. The candidates were allowed to raise the challenge against provisional answer key from September 3 to September 4.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Date and time

The final answer key will be released at the same time as the result at 10 am on September 11. Candidates can check their scores by logging in at the official portal – jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced exam was conducted on August 28. Around 2.5 lakh students qualified for the exam however, only 1.56 lakh appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 577 centres across 124 cities.

In all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) there are a total of 16,598 seats, an increase in the number of seats from last year. Also, 1,567 supernumerary seats have been allotted for female candidates.

Though the number of seats has been increased, it has only been a marginal increase. The total number of seats went from 16,232 in 2021 to 16,598 this year. And, the number of supernumerary seats were increased from 1,534 in 2021 to 1,567 this year. The supernumerary seats are offered to women as an initiative to promote gender diversity.