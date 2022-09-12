scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 results: Chinmay Khokar is Tricity topper with AIR 42, Harsh Jakhar tops Chandigarh

Chinmay, who stays in a hostel in Sector 43, Chandigarh, and studies at Bhavan Vidyalaya Panchkula, believes JEE is mix of hard work and smart work.

Tricity topper Chinmay Khokar celebrates with friends and family. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Five toppers from Tricity have brought laurels by securing top 100 ranks in JEE Advanced 2022 exams, which were declared on Sunday. While Mrinal Garg bagged the position of regional topper by securing All India Rank (AIR) 19, Chinmay Khokar topped Tricity with AIR 42.

As many as 1,55,538 students appeared for JEE Advanced of which only 40,712 candidates qualified.

Twins Soumil and Somya Bansal got AIR 69 and AIR 92, respectively. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

He used to devote 12 hours in a day for exam preparations and always dreamt of pursuing Computer Science Engineering from IIT Mumbai. “My biggest inspiration was my elder brother Adit, who had secured rank 102. When in class 8, I had decided to prepare for JEE,” says Chinmay, whose mother Sonia Chaudhary is a teacher and father, Vikrant Khokar, is a manager of a transport agency.

Apart from studies, he also loves to play basketball and badminton. “JEE is also a lot of stress and to avoid stress, I would divert my mind and start solving previous years papers to gain confidence. Coaching at Sri Chaitanya Institute, Chandigarh, also helped,” said Chinmay.

Chandigarh topper Harsh Jakhar from Sector 35 Chandigarh secured AIR 48 believes consistency is key to get a good percentile. “While preparing these exams one should not break consistency and keep juggling between all three subjects,” said Harsh, who took coaching from Allen Career Institute, Chandigarh. Harsh studies in Bal Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, Chandigarh. Apart from that he is also a KVPY Scholar with AIR 58 in 2022 and AIR 15 in 2021.

“Regular breaks, however, do not convey that your focus has been diverted; instead it gives you relaxation and strength to continue the study with the same strength,” says Harsh, who used to take short breaks and play basketball and sometimes watch television.

Harsh Jakhar believes in consistency. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Anirudh, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, scored AIR 50 rank in JEE advanced 2022.

He said, “Being confident and going with the flow is important. Motivation from teachers and the having right mindset is also important. Stress is not good and one shouldn’t put undue pressure to crack the examination.”

He added that the number of hours he put into studies did not matter and what mattered most was the level of concentration and regular study.

He took short breaks in between studies and chose to play squash, see videos of playing chess and listen to music. His father works in Punjab health corporation as an additional assistant, and mother is a doctor in Civil Hospital Mohali.

Anirudh Garg with his family. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Identical twin brothers Soumil and Somya Bansal scored AIR 69 and AIR 92, respectively. Both students of Allen Career Institute, believe consistency and hardwork is the mantra for success. Both have completed their schooling from Government Model School, Manimajra and their father Manish Bansal is a businessman and mother Pooja a homemaker. To deal with stress they played games, watched web series and movies. They simply focused on their studies and covered all topics.

Saarth Singla, another meritous student and a resident of 50-D Chandigarh, scored AIR 134. Saarth was a topper of JEE main. For him, hard work, concentration and regular study are important for success. His father is an advocate by profession and mother is a housewife.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:44:19 am
