JEE Advanced 2022: Aspirants who missed IIT entrance exam in 2020, 2021 can appear directly in 2022

JEE Advanced 2022, IIT entrance exam in 2022: The Joint Admission Board (JAB) committee has decided to provide special one-time measures regarding the eligibility criteria for candidates who faced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who appeared for class 12 in 2020 or 2021 and had successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but did not appear can directly appear for the entrance exam in 2022.

“Candidates who registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in both the papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021, are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1 to 4,” read the official statement.

However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022.

These candidates must confirm their eligibility for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022 by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in and filling in the requisite information during the registration.

The candidates who have appeared in Class 12 in 2020 should have appeared only once for JEE Advanced, either in 2020 or 2021; or, have not at all appeared in any paper in both JEE Advanced 2020 and JEE Advanced 2021, the official statement said, adding that these candidates should appear for JEE Main 2022 and meet the cut-off score of the top 2,50,000 successful candidates.