JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Hall tickets released at jeeadv.ac.in; here’s how to check

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will release the JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards today at 10 am. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.
Candidates would require to key in their registration number, date of birth and phone number to login.
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: How to Download
Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link available for JEE Advanced 2022 admit card
Step 3: Candidate portal for JEE Advanced 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Key in your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and mobile number to login.
Step 5: JEE advanced admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future references.
The admit cards will be available for download till 2:30 pm of August 28. It must be noted that the admit card of JEE advanced 2022 will only be available for the candidates who successfully registered for JEE Advanced Exam prior to the last date. The exam day guidelines will also be released by the authorities alongside the admit card.
The exam will be held in two shifts on August 28 — the morning shift is scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.
