Wednesday, September 15, 2021
JEE Advanced 2021 revised registration schedule announced: Here’s how to apply

JEE Advanced 2021: The last date for application is September 20. Candidates can register on the official website -  jeeadv.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
September 15, 2021 11:36:35 am
JEE Advanced 2021, JEE Advanced 2021 registration(IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 exam on October 3. (Representative image)

JEE Advanced 2021: The revised schedule for the  JEE Advanced 2021 application process has been announced. As per the latest notification, the registration process will commence from September 15 (evening) and will conclude on September 20, 5 pm. Candidates can register on the official website –  jeeadv.ac.in

The last date for fee payment is September 21, up tp 5 pm. A fee of Rs 2800 will be applicable. For females and reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 exam on October 3. 

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Pay the registration fees

Step 5: Click submit

JEE Advanced will consist of two question papers: paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration each. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics. It will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The total duration of each paper will be for three hours.

Those who clear JEE will get a seat in undergraduate engineering college in IITs based on rank and counselling, however, not everyone who cleared JEE Main is eligible to apply. Only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders in JEE Main are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced.

Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

Apart from IITs, JEE Advanced score is also used by Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, Visakhapatnam among others.

 

