JEE Advanced 2021: Information brochure, list of required documents released

IIT Kharagpur, organising institute for the JEE Advanced 2021 has released the information brochure and list of documents required for the exam. JEE-Advanced) 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on July 3 has been postponed until further notice. New exam dates have not been notified yet. Candidates can visit the official website -jeeav.nic.in to download the brochure.

“Due to the prevailing COVID – 19 pandemic-related circumstances in India, the date of JEE (Advanced) 2021, stated in this document, has been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course. As a consequence, the dates for registration, admission, counselling, etc., contained in this document will be revised,” reads the information brochure.

Admission into various undergraduate programs across IITs is carried out through the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced). The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

JEE Advanced eligibility criteria

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000* successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2021.

Age: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Number of attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Educational qualification: A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2020 or 2021 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Candidates MUST register for appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Registration is to be done only through the online registration portal where detailed instructions for registration will be provided. Candidates can visit the website – jeeadv.ac.in for more information.