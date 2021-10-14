JEE Advanced 2021 result date, time and check expected cut-offs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be announcing JEE Advanced 2021 result on October 15, 2021. Along with the result, the final answer key of the exam will also be released. The organising IIT usually informs the time for each event of JEE Advanced. However, for the announcement of the result, no time has been provided yet.

Given the previous years’ trends, the result is expected to be out by 10 am. It will be announced on the official website, which is jeeadv.ac.in and candidates will need JEE Advanced 2021 roll number, date of birth, and phone number to check it. The result will be announced as a scorecard and in it, the all India rank will also be mentioned.

Apart from the rank details like registration number, candidate’s name, roll number, CRL Rank, subject-wise marks in papers 1 and 2, total mark cut-off, etc is also mentioned in the result. To be included in the rank lists, the candidates are required to obtain the minimum prescribed marks, i.e. the cut-off.

The minimum percentage of marks prescribed for inclusion in the JEE Advanced 2021 rank list is as follows:

Category Minimum percentage of marks in each subject Minimum percentage of aggregate marks Common rank list (CRL) 10.0 35.0 GEN-EWS rank list 9.0 31.5 OBC-NCL rank list 9.0 31.5 SC rank list 5.0 17.5 ST rank list 5.0 17.5 Common-PwD rank list (CRL- PwD) 5.0 17.5 GEN-EWS PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 SC-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 ST-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 Preparatory course rank lists 2.5 8.75

The rank lists are also prepared according to the aggregate marks obtained in JEE Advanced 2021. Only those candidates are included who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The rank lists are prepared category-wise.

If two or more candidates secure the same marks in JEE Advanced 2021, then a tie-breaking criterion is followed, where the candidate with higher positive marks will be given a better rank. If the tie still exists, then a higher rank is given to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics. If the tie is still there, then the candidate with higher marks in Physics will be given a better rank. If after this, there is still a tie, then the same rank shall be given.

The seats in IITs will be allotted to the candidates through a Joint Seat Allocation process. All the candidates who have secured a rank in JEE Advanced 2021 will be able to participate in JoSAA 2021 counselling. The students will have to first register and then fill in their preferential choices of institutes and courses.

JEE Advanced 2021 is a computer-based examination that is held for admission into Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree programs in Engineering, Science or Architecture offered at IITs. The exam consists of two papers; Paper 1 and Paper 2 and appearing in both papers is compulsory. Each question paper consists of 3 separate sections; Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. A total of 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Advanced 2021.