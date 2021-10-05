JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet to be out today, know how to download

IIT Kharagpur will release the JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet today at 5 pm. It will be released at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download and print it. Each candidate will only be able to check only their own response sheet because it will be uploaded under the candidate login. In the response sheet, candidates will be able to check the answer options for each question which they selected during paper 1 and 2.

The official JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be released on October 10, 2021. It will also be released on the official website. Candidates will be able to submit objections until October 11, 2021. Once all the objections have been submitted, they will be evaluated and based on the valid objections the changes will be made. The final answer key will be released on October 15, 2021.

How to download JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet

The JEE Advanced 2021 result will also release on October 15, 2021. However, candidates can evaluate their raw score beforehand with the help of the response sheet and answer key. The process to download JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet is as follows:

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Locate for the link to download the response sheet and click on it.

Step 3: Next, the JEE Advanced 2021 aspirants need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Step 4: Lastly, candidates can download the response sheet from the login.

IIT will only release the response sheet for those candidates who appeared for both paper 1 and paper 2. These are system recorded responses; hence, there is no room for error in it. Yet, if the candidate finds any error in it then contact the conducting body.

Based on the answer key, responses of the students, and the marking scheme the result of JEE Advanced will be prepared. In it, the marks and rank of the candidates will be mentioned. Only those candidates who appeared for both papers will get a rank.

The marks secured by the candidate in physics will be a sum of Physics marks in Paper 1 and 2. The same is applicable to chemistry and math. Rank list will be prepared based on aggregate marks in the exam.

Candidates who will qualify JEE Advanced will be called for JoSAA counselling and seat allocation. The counselling will begin soon after the announcement of the result. In it, based on the rank in the exam, IITs will grant admission to candidates in BTech courses.