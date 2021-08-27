IIT-JEE Advanced 2021 registration to begin from September 11, check schedule here

JEE Advanced 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 exam on October 3. The application process will begin from September 11 and conclude on September 16 by 5 pm. Candidates can apply through the website- jeeadv.ac.in.

The last date for fee payment is September 17, 5 pm. The admit card for JEE advanced will be released on September 25 at 10 am. Once the exam is conducted on October 3, the copy of candidate’s responses will be available for download from October 5.

JEE Advanced will consist of two question papers: paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration each. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics. It will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The total duration of each paper will be for three hours.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Pay the registration fees

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your application for future reference.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam will be held in two shifts — 9:00 am to 12:00 noon (Paper-1) and 14:30 pm to 17:30 pm (Paper-2). Around 2.5 lakh candidates who clear JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2021.

The seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutes (CFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), to be held in online mode for the current year.