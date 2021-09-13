JEE Advanced 2021 registration from today, JEE Main result likely to release this week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 result anytime this week on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to check the same. The result can be downloaded in pdf format. NTA will also announce the qualifying cut-off along with the result.

The JEE Main result was expected to be announced on September 10 as the JEE Advanced registration process was to begin from September 11. However, the JEE Advanced registration process has been postponed to September 13 due to a delay in JEE Main final session result declaration.

JEE Main qualified candidates will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam which is to be held on October 3. The result for JEE Advanced will be announced on October 15, 2021.

JEE Main result 2021: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main or ntaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “View result/Score card” link

Step 3: Login using JEE Main 2021 Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print of it

Details such as the NTA percentile score, All India Rank of the candidate, the qualifying cutoff along with personal details such as the candidate’s name, state, category, etc are mentioned in the result. As the exam was being conducted in four sessions this year, the best of the percentile scores will be considered for the candidates who appeared for the exam in more than one session.

The exam authority released the final JEE Main 2021 answer key on September 8 for the fourth session exam which was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August and 1 September 2021 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)