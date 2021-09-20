JEE Advanced 2021 registration deadline extended, check details here

JEE Advanced 2021: The last date for JEE Advanced 2021 application process has been extended till September 21, 11:59 pm. The registration process commenced on September 15. Candidates can register on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

The last date for fee payment is September 21, 11:59 pm. A fee of Rs 2800 will be applicable. For females and reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 exam on October 3.

“Candidates who are not able to upload a valid category certificate (for all categories) during registration, can upload a self-declaration in lieu of the same, and must upload the valid certificate at the time of reporting during JoSAA.” the official website reads.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Pay the registration fees

Step 5: Click submit

JEE Advanced will consist of two question papers: paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration each. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics. It will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The total duration of each paper will be for three hours.

Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.