JEE Advanced 2021 provisional answer key to release today, here’s how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2021 today i.e October 10. The answer key will be available at the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to submit objections until October 11, 2021. Once all the objections have been submitted, they will be evaluated and based on the valid objections the changes will be made. The final answer key will be released on October 15, 2021.

Steps to check JEE Advanced 2021 answer key

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in Step 2: Click on the "Provisional JEE Advanced answer key" links. Step 3: Official links for JEE Advanced 2021 answer key pdf for both paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen. Step 4: Click on the respective subject-wise answer key links to download the JEE Advanced answer key 2021 pdf. Step 5: Download the answer key pdf and take a printout.

Candidates who will qualify JEE Advanced will be called for JoSAA counselling and seat allocation. The counselling will begin soon after the announcement of the result. In it, based on the rank in the exam, IITs will grant admission to candidates in BTech courses.

Based on the answer key, responses of the students, and the marking scheme the result of JEE Advanced will be prepared. In it, the marks and rank of the candidates will be mentioned. Only those candidates who appeared for both papers will get a rank.