JEE Advanced 2021: Preparation tips to crack exam without coaching

JEE Advanced 2021: Is it possible to crack JEE Advanced without coaching? The truth is, nothing is impossible. Every year, there are many students who crack IIT-JEE through self-study. If they can do it, so can you. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is one of the most important engineering entrance examinations. It is held by an IIT, for admission into 23 IITs across the country.

To crack JEE Advanced is not a cakewalk. Candidates who are planning to apply for JEE Advanced in May must have a good preparation plan, especially if they are planning not to take coaching.

Start by knowing the syllabus of JEE Advanced. Then follow these tips written below:

– Stay away from scary books: Many students and teachers may recommend books that can be a bit difficult to comprehend. Although these books can be from well-known authors but while preparing on your own, refer to that book which is comfortable for you. Use books with easy language. Also, make sure it has mocks, exercises, and practice papers. This way you can have wholesome books for preparation. SL Arora and HC VERMA are considered standard books for JEE Advanced preparation.

– Previous year question papers: It is the best way to score more in the exam. Usually, students keep the previous years’ question papers for the end of the preparation. However, it is always beneficial to start practising it at the beginning of the preparation process. By doing so, candidates get to know the level of the exam, weightage of topics, and much more. As you finish a topic, try to solve the related questions that have already been asked in JEE Advanced before. No matter how many problems you have solved from different sources, you will never get a bigger boost as the one you get after solving a few previously asked questions.

– Interact with the IITians or follow the toppers: To get proper guidance on preparing, talk to the IITians who have been there and cracked the exam. Reading about the toppers, their interviews, and following them on YouTube or social media is advisable. There are a lot of tips and tricks that one can learn. Mostly, all the toppers say that JEE Advanced mock test is a must to qualify for the exam.

– Make notes, revise the notes: Making notes for JEE Advanced while preparing will help you remember the important points. You will be able to retain what you are learning for a longer duration. Also, these notes will come in handy while doing a speed study before the exam.

– Smart study + hard work: Hard work has no replacement. However, it would help if you mix hard work with smart work for the national level entrance exam. To be able to prepare smartly, mark the important chapters in the syllabus and focus all your energy on acing those chapters first. Also, move to the low priority chapters later. Apart from this, analyse the mocks that you are taking. Check which topics are improving, which are not. Then prepare accordingly. This was you can prepare effectively for JEE Advanced.

– Your daily timetable: A schedule must be followed daily. A schedule will help you stay disciplined and will give you a set goal. In the timetable, including at least 100-150 questions to practice daily for physics, chemistry and maths.

– Subject wise tips: For physics, start with HC Verma. Then go ahead with IIT JEE questions directly. For chemistry, NCERT must be at the tip of your tongue. For maths, use NCERT to understand the basics and all the concepts. Practice previous year IIT JEE questions as many times as possible, especially for the maths section.

– Time management: You should study in a target-based manner. If you are well-prepared, then you will be able to solve 100-120 questions in two hours. During the exam, time management plays an important role. Taking mock tests will help you learn time management and also improve your accuracy.