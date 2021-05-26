JEE Advanced 2021 postponed, new exam date to be announced later

JEE advanced 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 3 has been postponed. Representational photo.

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE-Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be conducted on July 3 has been postponed until further notice. IIT Kharagpur, organising institute for the exam, has released a notification on their website stating that the exam stands postponed amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

In 2020, the JEE Main exam was also deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The JEE Main 2020 was conducted from September 1-6, followed by JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27.

In it’s official notification, IIT Kharagpur stated, ‘Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time.”

The JEE Main 2021 was already postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 by NTA. The JEE Main (April) 2021 exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 27-30. The exam was successfully conducted in February and March.