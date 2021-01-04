JEE Advanced 2021: Pokhriyal to announce date, eligibility criteria on January 7

JEE Advanced 2021: After announcing changes in the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main, the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the exam dates and eligibility criteria for the JEE Advanced 2021. As per an official statement by the ministry, Pokhriyal would announce the changes via an online interaction with students on January 7 at 6 pm.

JEE Advanced is the gateway to IITs. Usually, the top 2.5 lakh rank holders of JEE Main are selected to appear for JEE Advanced. Since the JEE Main is being postponed, the JEE Advanced too subsequently would be deferred this year. The JEE Advanced is held only once even as this year the number of attempts for JEE Main has been doubled to four.

Apart from clearing JEE Main, one also has to secure at least 75 per cent marks in the class 12 exams to be eligible. This criterion, however, was relaxed for JEE Advanced 2020 because most of the boards had given marks based on the average of best scores and not all exams could be held due to the pandemic.

For JEE Advanced 2021, the students who had cleared JEE Main 2020 but did not appear for the IIT entrance due to the pandemic or otherwise will also be eligible to appear. Currently, a candidate is allowed only two attempts at the IIT entrance exam, however, those in their final year or second attempt who could not take the exam in 2020 were be given a relaxation due to the pandemic.

Students and academicians have been demanding an extension to the number of attempts for the IIT entrance as students have more attempts at JEE Main than Advanced. The minister might talk about the same, however, there is no official confirmation regarding this. Demand for syllabus cut was also raised by students, however, since the JEE Main — which depends on board exams — has not changed its syllabus, it’s unlikely for JEE Advanced to do the same.

JEE Main 2020 was held by IIT-Delhi in which of the 2.5 lakh eligible students, only 1.5 lakh had appeared for the exam. This was the lowest number of candidates in the past three years. This year, the exam will be conducted by IIT-Kharagpur.