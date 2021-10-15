JEE Advanced 2021: Maharashtra topper Kartik Nair (AIR 7) aspires to pursue research in artificial intelligence

IIT-Kharagpur announced the results of JEE Advanced 2021 today and Mumbai’s Kartik Sreekumar Nair secured an all India rank 7 on the merit list. Nair is also the Maharashtra state topper and scored 97.4 per cent in CBSE class 12 exams.

Like most candidates, Nair aspires to join IIT Bombay to pursue BTech in Computer Science as his father Sreekumar is an alumnus of the same institute. Kartik’s mother Sindhu Nair is an assistant professor (computer science) at Dwarkadas Jivanlal Sanghvi College of Engineering. After completing his graduation, the topper aims to pursue research in artificial intelligence.

A native of Mumbai, Kartik’s love for physics encouraged him to appear for the engineering entrance exams. “Science has been one of my favourite subjects in school and I always scored well in physics. However, it was only in class 11 that I decided to pursue engineering for higher studies,” he told indianexpress.com.

Kartik appeared in the first two sessions of the JEE Main 2021 and secured 99.88 and 99.98 percentile, respectively. However, rather than aiming for a 100 percentile in the next two sessions, Kartik chose not to reattempt but prepare for the Advanced exam.

“I think it is unnecessary to reappear for the same exam once you have scored enough to take JEE Advanced. It’s better to focus on the next stage,” the topper said.

About his preparation for the JEE Advanced, Kartik largely followed the basic NCERTs, Pathfinder for Physics and SC Verma. As he had enrolled with FIITJEE for the JEE preparation, Kartik solved the class assignments and followed the guidance given by the teachers.

Apart from academics, Kartik didn’t lose touch with his hobbies. He stresses the prime importance of physical and mental well-being for clearing the exam. “I studied only during day hours and night time was reserved for sleep and relaxation. I ate healthy food and kept limited access to gadgets like mobile which was predominantly used for academics and infotainment purposes,” Nair said.