JEE Advanced 2021 LIVE updates: Pokhriyal to announce exam dates, discuss number of attempts

JEE Advanced 2021 LIVE updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Source: Twitter/@DRRPNishank)

JEE Advanced 2021 LIVE updates: The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced 2021 today. Since the JEE Main has been deferred, the JEE Advanced – the second and final exam for admission to IITs will also be delayed this year. The minister will also comment on the eligibility criteria.

As per rule, students have to clear JEE Main every year to be eligible for the Advanced exam but due to the pandemic, students who cleared JEE Main 2020 but did not appear for JEE Advanced 2020 will be allowed to appear for Advanced 2021. This was a one-time option, however, students had been demanding an increase in the number of attempts for those who appeared for Advanced too. Demands for syllabus cut have also been made. The minister is likely to touch upon these topics.

Apart from clearing JEE Main, one also has to secure at least 75 per cent marks in the class 12 exams to be eligible. This criterion was relaxed last year and everyone who cleared Main and board exams was allowed to appear for the exam. The same demand is being raised this year as well. The eligibility details will be discussed in detail today.