JEE Advanced 2021 likely to be postponed, say officials 

After the postponement of JEE (Main) April and May 2021 sessions until further notice, there is uncertainty looming over the conduct of JEE Advanced 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021.

“If JEE Advanced is to be conducted as per schedule, then ideally one session of JEE Main was to be conducted in May and the second session in June. However, now that the JEE Main exams have been postponed, it is very likely that the exam date for the Advanced exam will also have to be pushed forward,” said BS Murty, director, IIT Hyderabad, which is the South zone co-ordinating institute for JEE (Advanced) 2021.

Similarly, IIT Bombay is the co-ordinating institute for the West zone, IIT Guwahati for the North-east zone and IIT Kanpur for the Central zone.

“There is a lot of uncertainty pertaining to the conduct of entrance exams amid coronavirus. Class 12 board exams have also been postponed and there has been no update regarding the new schedule. JEE Advanced 2021 has to be postponed, there is no other way to go ahead with the IIT admissions,” said the director of an IIT in the North-Central zone on condition of anonymity.

In 2020, the JEE Main exam was also deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The JEE Main 2020 was conducted from September 1-6, followed by JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27.

“As per the COVID predictions based on the modelling at institutes and agencies across the country, the peak of the second wave of coronavirus is expected to be flattened by mid-June and we will be back to where we were in February 2021, slightly recovering. Once the second round of JEE Main is held, only three weeks are required to prepare to conduct JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2021 may be conducted around September only,” Murty added.

JEE Advanced 2021 is being conducted by IIT Kharagpur. The indianexpress.com tried reaching out to Debashish Chakravarty, organising chairman of JEE Advanced 2021, but he did not respond to the queries.