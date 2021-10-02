JEE Advanced 2021 tomorrow: Check exam tips, important topics for last minute revision

JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on October 3 in online mode, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Soon after the exam ends, the JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be released.

Candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2021 must check these important last minute preparations tips and important topics.

— Do not explore new topics – To get a high JEE Advanced 2021 score, it is important to stay focused and polish what is already done. Many candidates try to study new topics before exam day but it will only increase the confusion. So only revise the important topics or the topics you have prepared best.

— Have a sound sleep– Though there will be nervousness about the exam but try to have a good 7-8 hours sleep on the night before the exam. This will relax your body and you be more focused on the exam.

— Make a “to carry” list– Read the JEE advanced 2021 admit card carefully and make a list of all the things that are required to carry to the exam centre. Put the list on the front door. While going out for the exam have a look at the list and check that you are carrying all the necessary things.

— Do not discuss Paper 1– There is a two hours gap between paper 1 and paper 2 of JEE advanced 2021. So do not discuss with anyone about paper 1 before paper 2 because it could result in confidence loss.

— Stay hydrated– Day before the exam, drink plenty of water or any juice because it will help in cooling your body and will get the better of any effects from stress. Also, eat a light breakfast on exam day.

JEE Advanced 2021 Important Topics

— Physics – In physics, electromagnetic induction, thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, optics, rotational dynamics, magnetism, capacitors topics are most important because of their weightage in exams.

— Chemistry – Aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, atomic structure, hydrocarbons, p-block elements, organic chemistry, alcohols, phenols, & ethers, organic compounds containing nitrogen are important to revise.

— Mathematics – The most important topics in mathematics for JEE advanced 2021 are Circles, parabola, matrices, definite integrals, application of derivatives, 3D geometry, theory of equations.