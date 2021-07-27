JEE Advanced 2021 to be held in October, check details 

The exam date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has been announced. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 3. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the exam will be held on October 3. Candidates can check the official website — jeeadv.ac.in for details about registration, eligibility and exam pattern.

JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols.@DG_NTA @PIBHRD @EduMinOfIndia @IITKgp @PMOIndia — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 26, 2021

This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam will be held in two shifts — 9:00 am to 12:00 noon (Paper-1) and 14:30 pm to 17:30 pm (Paper-2). Around 2.5 lakh candidates who clear JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2021.

The seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutes (CFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), to be held in online mode for the current year.

Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

part from IITs, JEE Advanced score is also used by Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam among others.