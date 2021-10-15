JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off marks released, check zone wise toppers

October 15, 2021 7:09:48 pm
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur today announced the JEE Advanced 2021 result. The minimum qualifying marks and zone-wise rank list has been released at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The result can be checked using their roll number, phone number and date of birth.
Recommended:- [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with Specialization preferences based on your JEE Advanced rank- JEE Advanced College Predictor ]
JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible for admission into IITs. Candidates who have secured above the JEE Advanced 2021 cutoff will be deemed to have qualified for the exam. For IIT admissions, candidates will have to apply through JoSAA counselling.
JEE Advanced Cutoff
Candidates can refer to the JEE Advanced 2021 cut off from the table below.
|Category
|Min. marks in each subject
|Min. aggregate marks
|CRL
|6
|63
|OBC-NCL
|5
|56
|GEN-EWS
|5
|56
|SC
|3
|31
|ST
|3
|31
JEE Advanced 2021 Zone wise toppers
IIT Delhi Zone – Mridul Agarwal, AIR 1
IIT Bombay. – Soni Naman Nirmal, AIR 6
IIT Guwahati – Asmit Singh, AIR 120
IIT Kanpur – Yash Virani, AIR 37
IIT Kharagpur – Akshat Goyal, AIR 44
IIT Hyderabad – Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy, AIR 4
IIT Roorkee – Chaitanya Aggarwal, AIR 8
JEE Advanced Counselling
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIEST and GFTIs on the basis of JEE Advanced and JEE Main ranks. Counselling will commence from October 16 at 10 am in online mode. Registration and choice filling will be open from October 16. Choice filling ends on October 21, 2021.
Other institutes that consider JEE Advanced ranks for admissions are:
- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)
- Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs)
- Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram
- Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli
- Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam
Admissions to the above mentioned institutes are not through JoSSA. Candidates need to apply to the respective institutes for the same on the basis of their JEE Advanced ranks.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-