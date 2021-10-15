scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 15, 2021
MUST READ

JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off marks released, check zone wise toppers

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIEST and GFTIs on the basis of JEE Advanced and JEE Main ranks.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi I |
October 15, 2021 7:09:48 pm
jee cut off, jee counselling, josaa counsellingCandidates can check the result using their roll number, phone number and date of birth. (File)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur today announced the JEE Advanced 2021 result. The minimum qualifying marks and zone-wise rank list has been released at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The result can be checked using their roll number, phone number and date of birth. 

Recommended:- [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with Specialization preferences based on your JEE Advanced rank- JEE Advanced College Predictor ]

JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible for admission into IITs. Candidates who have secured above the JEE Advanced 2021 cutoff will be deemed to have qualified for the exam. For IIT admissions, candidates will have to apply through JoSAA counselling. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |JEE Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal creates history, scores AIR 1 with highest-ever percentile

JEE Advanced Cutoff 

Candidates can refer to the JEE Advanced 2021 cut off from the table below. 

Category Min. marks in each subject Min. aggregate marks
CRL 6 63
OBC-NCL 5 56 
GEN-EWS 5 56
SC 3 31
ST 3 31

JEE Advanced 2021 Zone wise toppers

IIT Delhi Zone – Mridul Agarwal, AIR 1

IIT Bombay. – Soni Naman Nirmal, AIR 6

IIT Guwahati – Asmit Singh, AIR 120

IIT Kanpur – Yash Virani, AIR 37

IIT Kharagpur – Akshat Goyal, AIR 44

IIT Hyderabad – Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy, AIR 4

IIT Roorkee – Chaitanya Aggarwal, AIR 8

JEE Advanced Counselling

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIEST and GFTIs on the basis of JEE Advanced and JEE Main ranks. Counselling will commence from October 16 at 10 am in online mode. Registration and choice filling will be open from October 16. Choice filling ends on October 21, 2021.

Other institutes that consider JEE Advanced ranks for admissions are:

  1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) 
  2. Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) 
  3. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram
  4. Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli 
  5. Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam

Admissions to the above mentioned institutes are not through JoSSA. Candidates need to apply to the respective institutes for the same on the basis of their JEE Advanced ranks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 15: Latest News

Advertisement