JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off marks released, check zone wise toppers

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur today announced the JEE Advanced 2021 result. The minimum qualifying marks and zone-wise rank list has been released at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The result can be checked using their roll number, phone number and date of birth.

JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible for admission into IITs. Candidates who have secured above the JEE Advanced 2021 cutoff will be deemed to have qualified for the exam. For IIT admissions, candidates will have to apply through JoSAA counselling.

JEE Advanced Cutoff

Candidates can refer to the JEE Advanced 2021 cut off from the table below.

Category Min. marks in each subject Min. aggregate marks CRL 6 63 OBC-NCL 5 56 GEN-EWS 5 56 SC 3 31 ST 3 31

JEE Advanced 2021 Zone wise toppers

IIT Delhi Zone – Mridul Agarwal, AIR 1

IIT Bombay. – Soni Naman Nirmal, AIR 6

IIT Guwahati – Asmit Singh, AIR 120

IIT Kanpur – Yash Virani, AIR 37

IIT Kharagpur – Akshat Goyal, AIR 44

IIT Hyderabad – Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy, AIR 4

IIT Roorkee – Chaitanya Aggarwal, AIR 8

JEE Advanced Counselling

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIEST and GFTIs on the basis of JEE Advanced and JEE Main ranks. Counselling will commence from October 16 at 10 am in online mode. Registration and choice filling will be open from October 16. Choice filling ends on October 21, 2021.

Other institutes that consider JEE Advanced ranks for admissions are:

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam

Admissions to the above mentioned institutes are not through JoSSA. Candidates need to apply to the respective institutes for the same on the basis of their JEE Advanced ranks.