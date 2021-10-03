JEE Advanced 2021: Check official answer key release date, result date 

Today, IIT Kharagpur has conducted JEE Advanced 2021 exam for BTech admission in IITs. Paper 1 for JEE Advanced was held between 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the unofficial JEE Advanced 2021 answer key and evaluate their performance in the exam.

IIT-KGP will also release the official answer key and actual JEE Advanced 2021 result. The copy of candidates’ responses will be released on October 5, 2021, at 5 pm, whereas, the date for the release of the official answer key is October 10, 2021, at 10 am. Candidates will be able to submit objections until October 11, 2021, and the result of the exam will be out on October 15, 2021.

Candidates can download the official answer key in PDF format. To download it, candidates need to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2021, which is jeeadv.ac.in. There, on the homepage, candidates need to look for the ‘JEE Advanced 2021 answer key’ link. On clicking the link, the answer key PDF is displayed on the screen.

Along with the JEE Advanced answer key, the question paper and response sheet are also released in the login. In case, the students are not satisfied with any question or answer in the same, they can raise a challenge by filling the objection form. However, for every objection raised, students have to pay Rs.500/- per question.

How to download JEE Advanced 2021 result:

Candidates will have to log in to check their results. To check it, candidates need to follow the steps below:

Step 1: First of all, you need to visit the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in and click on the download result tab.

Step 2: Now, log in with roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: On clicking on the submit button, JEE Advanced 2021 result appears on the screen in PDF format.

JEE Advanced 2021 result is declared in the form of a scorecard, which consists of important details like percentage, subject wise marks, category, rank etc. However, a rank list for JEE Advanced will also be released, which is prepared on the basis of category and the marks obtained in the CBT examination. After the JEE Advanced result is declared, candidates have to appear for the counselling process for allotment of seats.

The counselling of JEE Advanced is called Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). It is a common counselling process for IIT, NIT, and CFTI UG engineering admission.