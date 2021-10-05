JEE Advanced 2021: Check list of top IITs in India and their cut off

IIT Kharagpur successfully conducted the JEE Advanced 2021 exam on October 3 and the answer key of the exam will be released on October 10. Students who appeared in the exam would be curious to know the cutoff of top IITs.

As per the NIRF ranking 2021 for engineering colleges in India, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has maintained the top spot as the best IIT in the country. Check here the list of top 5 engineering colleges.

Top 5 IITs in India: NIRF 2021 ranking

IIT NIRF Rank IIT Madras 1 IIT Delhi 2 IIT Bombay 3 IIT Kanpur 4 IIT Kharagpur 5

JEE Advanced cutoff of top IITs

The minimum marks required by the candidates to get admission in an IIT forms the JEE Advanced cutoff. Candidates can check the previous year JEE Advanced cutoff for top IITs (2020) in India for top engineering branches below.

JEE Advanced cutoff for IIT Madras

Course Name Category Male (Closing Rank) Female (Closing Rank) Civil Engineering OBC 2180 4075 EWS 1044 1891 General 5727 10560 SC 1131 1660 ST 337 595 Computer Science and Engineering OBC 92 402 EWS 37 164 General 158 576 SC 54 181 ST 23 23 Mechanical Engineering OBC 1034 3297 EWS 508 1414 General 2314 5280 SC 666 1265 ST 371 705

JEE Advanced cutoff for IIT Delhi

Branch Name Category Closing Rank Male Female Civil Engineering General 3738 8281 EWS 742 1775 OBC 1612 4048 SC 627 1582 ST 60 235 Computer Science and Engineering General 105 521 EWS 32 103 OBC 83 438 SC 41 122 ST 25 32 Mechanical Engineering General 1464 4760 EWS 329 1340 OBC 917 2691 SC 432 1017 ST 184 365

JEE Advanced cutoff for IIT Bombay

Course Name Category Gender Neutral Female Only Civil Engineering OBC 1645 3589 EWS 747 1725 General 3388 7845 SC 843 1602 ST 156 244 Computer Science and Engineering OBC 44 338 EWS 18 167 General 66 248 SC 29 107 ST 13 27 Mechanical Engineering OBC 768 2367 EWS 289 1302 General 1129 3802 SC 386 842 ST 304 606

IIT Kharagpur will soon release the candidate response sheets on October 5 and provisional answer keys on October 10. JEE Advanced result 2021 will be declared on October 15 along with the final answer keys. The seat allocation process will tentatively start from October 16.