JEE Advanced 2021: Check list of top IITs in India and their cut off

IIT Kharagpur successfully conducted the JEE Advanced 2021 exam on October 3 and the answer key of the exam will be released on October 10. Students who appeared in the exam would be curious to know the cutoff of top IITs.
As per the NIRF ranking 2021 for engineering colleges in India, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has maintained the top spot as the best IIT in the country. Check here the list of top 5 engineering colleges.
Top 5 IITs in India: NIRF 2021 ranking
|
IIT
|
NIRF Rank
|
IIT Madras
|
1
|
IIT Delhi
|
2
|
IIT Bombay
|
3
|
IIT Kanpur
|
4
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
5
JEE Advanced cutoff of top IITs
The minimum marks required by the candidates to get admission in an IIT forms the JEE Advanced cutoff. Candidates can check the previous year JEE Advanced cutoff for top IITs (2020) in India for top engineering branches below.
JEE Advanced cutoff for IIT Madras
|
Course Name
|
Category
|
Male (Closing Rank)
|
Female (Closing Rank)
|
Civil Engineering
|
OBC
|
2180
|
4075
|
EWS
|
1044
|
1891
|
General
|
5727
|
10560
|
SC
|
1131
|
1660
|
ST
|
337
|
595
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
OBC
|
92
|
402
|
EWS
|
37
|
164
|
General
|
158
|
576
|
SC
|
54
|
181
|
ST
|
23
|
23
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
OBC
|
1034
|
3297
|
EWS
|
508
|
1414
|
General
|
2314
|
5280
|
SC
|
666
|
1265
|
ST
|
371
|
705
JEE Advanced cutoff for IIT Delhi
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Closing Rank
|
Male
|
Female
|
Civil Engineering
|
General
|
3738
|
8281
|
EWS
|
742
|
1775
|
OBC
|
1612
|
4048
|
SC
|
627
|
1582
|
ST
|
60
|
235
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
General
|
105
|
521
|
EWS
|
32
|
103
|
OBC
|
83
|
438
|
SC
|
41
|
122
|
ST
|
25
|
32
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
General
|
1464
|
4760
|
EWS
|
329
|
1340
|
OBC
|
917
|
2691
|
SC
|
432
|
1017
|
ST
|
184
|
365
JEE Advanced cutoff for IIT Bombay
|
Course Name
|
Category
|
Gender Neutral
|
Female Only
|
Civil Engineering
|
OBC
|
1645
|
3589
|
EWS
|
747
|
1725
|
General
|
3388
|
7845
|
SC
|
843
|
1602
|
ST
|
156
|
244
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
OBC
|
44
|
338
|
EWS
|
18
|
167
|
General
|
66
|
248
|
SC
|
29
|
107
|
ST
|
13
|
27
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
OBC
|
768
|
2367
|
EWS
|
289
|
1302
|
General
|
1129
|
3802
|
SC
|
386
|
842
|
ST
|
304
|
606
IIT Kharagpur will soon release the candidate response sheets on October 5 and provisional answer keys on October 10. JEE Advanced result 2021 will be declared on October 15 along with the final answer keys. The seat allocation process will tentatively start from October 16.
