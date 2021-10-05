scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

JEE Advanced 2021: Check list of top IITs in India and their cut off

The minimum marks required by the candidates to get admission in an IIT forms the JEE Advanced cutoff. JEE Advanced result 2021 will be declared on October 15 along with the final answer keys.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi I |
October 5, 2021 6:03:10 pm
IIT Madras, IITs, JEE AdvancedThe seat allocation process will tentatively start from October 16. (File)

IIT Kharagpur successfully conducted the JEE Advanced 2021 exam on October 3 and the answer key of the exam will be released on October 10. Students who appeared in the exam would be curious to know the cutoff of top IITs. 

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with Specialization preferences based on your JEE Advanced rank- JEE Advanced College Predictor ]

As per the NIRF ranking 2021 for engineering colleges in India, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has maintained the top spot as the best IIT in the country. Check here the list of top 5 engineering colleges.

Top 5 IITs in India: NIRF 2021 ranking

IIT

NIRF Rank

IIT Madras

1

IIT Delhi

2

IIT Bombay

3

IIT Kanpur

4

IIT Kharagpur

5

JEE Advanced cutoff of top IITs

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The minimum marks required by the candidates to get admission in an IIT forms the JEE Advanced cutoff. Candidates can check the previous year JEE Advanced cutoff for top IITs (2020) in India for top engineering branches below.

Read |JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet to be out today, know how to download

JEE Advanced cutoff for IIT Madras 

Course Name

Category

Male (Closing Rank)

Female (Closing Rank)

Civil Engineering

OBC

2180

4075

EWS

1044

1891

General

5727

10560

SC

1131

1660

ST

337

595

Computer Science and Engineering

OBC

92

402

EWS

37

164

General

158

576

SC

54

181

ST

23

23

Mechanical Engineering

OBC

1034

3297

EWS

508

1414

General

2314

5280

SC

666

1265

ST

371

705

JEE Advanced cutoff for IIT Delhi

Branch Name

Category

Closing Rank

Male

Female

Civil Engineering

General

3738

8281

EWS

742

1775

OBC

1612

4048

SC

627

1582

ST

60

235

Computer Science and Engineering

General

105

521

EWS

32

103

OBC

83

438

SC

41

122

ST

25

32

Mechanical Engineering

General

1464

4760

EWS

329

1340

OBC

917

2691

SC

432

1017

ST

184

365

JEE Advanced cutoff for IIT Bombay

Course Name

Category

Gender Neutral

Female Only

Civil Engineering

OBC

1645

3589

EWS

747

1725

General

3388

7845

SC

843

1602

ST

156

244

Computer Science and Engineering

OBC

44

338

EWS

18

167

General

66

248

SC

29

107

ST

13

27

Mechanical Engineering

OBC

768

2367

EWS

289

1302

General

1129

3802

SC

386

842

ST

304

606

IIT Kharagpur will soon release the candidate response sheets on October 5 and provisional answer keys on October 10. JEE Advanced result 2021 will be declared on October 15 along with the final answer keys. The seat allocation process will tentatively start from October 16.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement