JEE Advanced 2021 answer key to be released on October 10, check details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2021 on October 10. The answer key will be available at the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2021 exam was conducted on October 3.

JEE Advanced answer key 2021 pdf will contain the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. It should be noted that the provisional answer key of JEE Advanced 2021 will be released for both Paper 1 and 2. The steps to download the JEE Advanced 2021 provisional answer key can be checked below.

Steps to download provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2021

Visit the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 1: Click on the “Provisional JEE Advanced answer key” links.

Step 2: Official links for JEE Advanced 2021 answer key pdf for both paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the respective subject-wise answer key links to download the JEE Advanced answer key 2021 pdf.

Step 4: Download the answer key pdf and take a printout.

IIT Kharagpur has allowed the candidates to challenge the provisional JEE Advanced 2021 answer key from October 10 to 11. Candidates will be able to challenge the JEE Advanced provisional answer key 2021 through the official website using their application number and password. Candidates should note that they will be required to upload documents supporting their claim along with a processing fee (per question) in order to challenge the provisional JEE Advanced 2021 answer key.

The final JEE Advanced answer key 2021 will be released on October 15 along with the declaration of results. JEE Advanced 2021 was conducted as a computer-based exam on October 3.