scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key to be released on October 10, check details

The final JEE Advanced answer key 2021 will be released on October 15 along with the declaration of results. JEE Advanced 2021 was conducted as a computer-based exam on October 3.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi I |
October 4, 2021 6:04:15 pm
JEE advanced answer key, JEE advanced 2021The JEE Advanced 2021 exam was conducted on October 3. (Representative image)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2021 on October 10. The answer key will be available at the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2021 exam was conducted on October 3.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with Specialization preferences based on your JEE Advanced rank- JEE Advanced College Predictor ]

JEE Advanced answer key 2021 pdf will contain the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. It should be noted that the provisional answer key of JEE Advanced 2021 will be released for both Paper 1 and 2. The steps to download the JEE Advanced 2021 provisional answer key can be checked below.

Steps to download provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2021

Visit the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Click on the “Provisional JEE Advanced answer key” links.

Step 2: Official links for JEE Advanced 2021 answer key pdf for both paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the respective subject-wise answer key links to download the JEE Advanced answer key 2021 pdf.

Step 4: Download the answer key pdf and take a printout.

Read |IIT JEE Advanced 2021: Paper analysis, students’ reactions and answer key

IIT Kharagpur has allowed the candidates to challenge the provisional JEE Advanced 2021 answer key from October 10 to 11. Candidates will be able to challenge the JEE Advanced provisional answer key 2021 through the official website using their application number and password. Candidates should note that they will be required to upload documents supporting their claim along with a processing fee (per question) in order to challenge the provisional JEE Advanced 2021 answer key.

The final JEE Advanced answer key 2021 will be released on October 15 along with the declaration of results. JEE Advanced 2021 was conducted as a computer-based exam on October 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 04: Latest News

Advertisement