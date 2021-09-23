scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 23, 2021
MUST READ

JEE Advanced 2021 admit card to be released this week

. The admit cards will be released online at jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am on September 25. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination can download the admit cards till 9 am on the exam day i.e October 3.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 23, 2021 4:50:23 pm
jeeadv.ac.in, jee advanced 2021 exam dates, jee main exam dates, iit entrance exam dates, jee advanced 2021 application form, college admission, college admissions, iit admission, education newsOnce the exam is over, a copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website by 5 pm on October 5. File.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release admit cards for JEE Advanced 2021 this week. The admit cards will be released online at jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am on September 25. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination can download the admit cards till 9 am on the exam day i.e October 3.

To download JEE Advanced 2021 admit card, candidates will have to log in with their application number and/or other details. Registrations for the entrance exam ended on September 22 and only those candidates who have registered successfully will get admit cards.

Read |SC allows aspirants to make representation regarding JEE Advanced eligibility criteria

How to download JEE Advanced 2021 admit card: 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Visit jeeadv.ac.in and click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 2: Login with the credentials

Step 3: Download the admit card and take a printout

As per the JEE main result, the JEE advanced 2021 cut-off for the unreserved category will be 87.89-100 NTA score, it is 68-87.8 NTA score for OBC, 46.8-87.89 for SC, 34.67-87.89 for ST, and 66.22-87.89 for EWS categories.

The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2021, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category.

Also Read |IIT-Kharagpur institutes full-ride scholarship for JEE Advanced top 100 rankers

A printout of the downloaded admit card and a valid original photo identity card (any one of the following: Aadhaar card, school/ college/ institute ID, driving license, voter id, passport, PAN card, notarized certificate with the photograph) must be produced at the time of the examination, without which, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Once the exam is over, a copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website by 5 pm on October 5. The online display of provisional answer keys will be done on October 10 at 10 am while the final answer key will be released on October 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X