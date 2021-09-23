JEE Advanced 2021 admit card to be released this week

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release admit cards for JEE Advanced 2021 this week. The admit cards will be released online at jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am on September 25. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination can download the admit cards till 9 am on the exam day i.e October 3.

To download JEE Advanced 2021 admit card, candidates will have to log in with their application number and/or other details. Registrations for the entrance exam ended on September 22 and only those candidates who have registered successfully will get admit cards.

How to download JEE Advanced 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit jeeadv.ac.in and click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 2: Login with the credentials

Step 3: Download the admit card and take a printout

As per the JEE main result, the JEE advanced 2021 cut-off for the unreserved category will be 87.89-100 NTA score, it is 68-87.8 NTA score for OBC, 46.8-87.89 for SC, 34.67-87.89 for ST, and 66.22-87.89 for EWS categories.

The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2021, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category.

A printout of the downloaded admit card and a valid original photo identity card (any one of the following: Aadhaar card, school/ college/ institute ID, driving license, voter id, passport, PAN card, notarized certificate with the photograph) must be produced at the time of the examination, without which, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Once the exam is over, a copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website by 5 pm on October 5. The online display of provisional answer keys will be done on October 10 at 10 am while the final answer key will be released on October 15.