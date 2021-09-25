JEE Advanced 2021 admit card: 5 things introduced by JoSAA this year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release admit cards for JEE Advanced 2021 today at the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted on October 3.

JEE Advanced is the qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon (Paper-1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Paper-2). Around 2.5 lakh candidates who clear JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2021.

This year, a few changes have been introduced by the JoSAA. Let’s have a look at the five important amendments made in the entrance exam.

Reserved seats for women candidates: This year, the reserved quota of 20 per cent for women candidates has been removed. Now, the seats reserved for women will be decided individually by each IIT. However, the IITs have to ensure that the enrollment of the number of women candidates is at least 20 per cent.

Last year’s candidates allowed to appear: Candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both the papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021. However, they must successfully register for the Advanced 2021 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee

Board exam marks eligibility criteria altered: A candidate should have appeared and qualified for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2020 or 2021 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. From this year onwards there is no minimum qualifying percentage required for appearing in the JEE Advanced examination.

No exam centre abroad: Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, in India and abroad, IITs decided not to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2021 in any of the foreign centres/countries.

“The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination at any of the Indian centres of their choice at their own expenses (including travel etc.) after adhering to the required travel norms of the government of India and their respective countries of residence,” read the official notice.

Scholarship by organising institute: This year, the organising authority of JEE advanced 2021, IIT Kharagpur has instituted a full ride scholarship to support students who figure in the top 100 of all India rankings of JEE advanced.

The scholarship entitled ‘Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Full Scholarship for Top 100 JEE (Advanced) Rankers’ will cover the entire expenses of students who win it till they complete their B.Tech course at IIT Kharagpur.

However, this is an individual decision of the institute and is an exception that does not imply to other exam conducting authorities in the next years.