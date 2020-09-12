JEE Advanced 2020 registrations: From exam pattern to cut-off, all you need to know

JEE Advance applications open at jeeadv.ac.in (GettyImages/Representational)

JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced is the second and final leg to admission to the prestigious engineering colleges – IITs. Those who clear JEE will get a seat in undergraduate engineering college in IITs based on rank and counselling, however, not everyone who cleared JEE Main is eligible to apply. Only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders in JEE Main are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced.

The registration process for JEE Advanced will begin at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, IIT-Delhi is holding the exam. It will be held on September 27. The registration process will close on September 17, however, candidates can pay the application fee till September 18. A fee of Rs 2800 will be applicable. For females and reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. For foreign nationals the fee is USD 150, however, for SAARC nations, it is USD75.

JEE Main 2020 cut-off for JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Register using details – candidates will be communicated on their registered email and phone number hence the details need to be correct

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Submit fee, submit

Read | Best engineering colleges in India and around the world

JEE Advanced 2020 will consist of two question papers to be solved in three hours each. Both the papers are compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections physics, chemistry, and mathematics. As per the IIT, the questions will test the “comprehension, reasoning, and analytical ability of candidates.” The exam is held in computer-based mode. To familiarise candidates with an online exam, mock tests will also be made available at the website, as per the IIT.

Only pens, pencils, drinking water in a transparent bottle, a downloaded admit card, and an original photo identity card are allowed to be taken inside the examination hall. This year, the exam will be held amid social distancing norms. Further, wearing a mask and carrying a sanitiser will also be mandatory.

Ranks will be created by preparing an aggregate of marks obtained in both the exams. The exam will also have negative marking. To break ties, IITs will follow the following methods –

Candidates having more positive answers will be given a higher rank. In case the tie persists, the higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in mathematics. If the tie continues then the candidate having higher marks in physics will get a higher rank. If the tie continues then, both will be given the same rank.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd