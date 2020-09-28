JEE Advanced 2020 question paper released, answer key tomorrow

JEE advanced 2020 was held on September 27 (Representational image)

JEE Advanced 2020: Only a day after conducting the exam, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the question paper already and will be releasing the preliminary answer key tomorrow – September 29 for which challenges or feedback will be accepted till September 30. Candidates can download the question paper at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2020 result will be declared on October 5 and the final answer fee will also be released on the same day. “As per the manpower and infrastructure, due to COVID-19, conducting the exam was a major challenge readily accomplished by IIT Delhi,” said organising team members of JEE Advanced 2020 in an official statement.

Of the 2.5 lakh students who were eligible to apply for the IIT entrance exam, 1.60 lakh had applied for it. Of these, about 96 per cent of students attended the exam. In paper-1, about 1.51 lakh had appeared and 1.50 lakh in paper 2. The exam was held on September 27 across 1000 exam centres and 222 cities.

Those who clear JEE Advanced will be eligible for admission to IITs after counselling. The seat allocation process for the same will begin from November 9. Seats will be allotted based on merit. In case of a tie, candidates having more positive marks will be given better rank. In case a tie still persists, a higher rank will be assigned to those having a higher score in mathematics, followed by physics. If there is a tie even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank, as per the rules.

Rank lists for preparatory courses will be prepared for SC, ST, and PwD candidates in all categories. A candidate who qualifies in more than one category will be considered in all the categories. There will be no waiting list. About 20 per cent seats will be reserved for females students.

