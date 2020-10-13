JEE Advanced 2020: IIT-Delhi, Hyderabad to conduct open house for admission related queries

IIT-Delhi will conduct the open session on October 14. File

JEE Advanced admission 2020: IIT-Delhi and Hyderabad will conduct an open session for students seeking admissions to the premier engineering institutes. Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi will conduct the open session on October 14, while IIT-Hyderabad is scheduled to conduct the open session for BTech aspirants on October 13 and 14.

However, for IIT-Delhi, the open house is only available for female candidates who have cleared JEE Advanced 2020, according to institute’s tweet. “Please fill the form below by October 13, 5 PM to receive the link and details of the event,” as per tweet. The online open session will be held on October 14 from 11 am to 5:30 pm.

#OpenHouse (virtual) to be hosted by #IITDelhi for female candidates who have cleared JEE (Advanced) 2020. Please fill the form below by Oct 13th, 5 PM to receive the link & details of the event- https://t.co/E4WCqE28gE@ramgopal_rao pic.twitter.com/NEmT1vahvd — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) October 12, 2020

For IIT Hyderabad, the open house is scheduled to be held from 2 to 5 pm. The online session will be held in youtube, candidates can follow the direct link.

Doubts!!! will clarify😀 @IITHyderabad is conducting an Online Open House for the BTech aspirants 2020 on Tue (Oct 13th) & Wed (Oct 14th) from 2-5 PM. Follow Links: For watching live: https://t.co/hz9sSN2K6a For participation: https://t.co/Wwas9rrrEN #iit #iitjee2020 pic.twitter.com/BCVzD61z1f — IIT Hyderabad (@IITHyderabad) October 12, 2020

The admission process will be held for 16,053 seats on offer in 23 IITs. The online counselling process for JEE Advanced has been started, and the candidates can participate through the website- josaa.nic.in for online registration and choice filling. The results for JEE Advanced was earlier released on October 5, and a total of 43,204 candidates have qualified.

IIT-Delhi has recently launched two undergraduate programmes — BTech in Materials Engineering and BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics.

