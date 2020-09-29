JEE Advanced 2020: Check cut-off, admission process in top IITs

Check cut-off, admission process in IITs. File

JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Masters and Dual Degree programs at all the 23 IITs in the country. JEE Advanced qualifying cut-off has been released by IIT Delhi to screen candidates for inclusion in the rank list and for admission purposes. The result is scheduled to be declared on October 5 in online mode.

Recommended:- [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with Specialization preferences based on your JEE Advanced rank- JEE Advanced College Predictor ]

LIVE UPDATES | JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key

IITs are the premier engineering institutes in the country. Candidates aspiring to get admission in IITs can choose and apply better if they have an idea about the previous years’ cut-off. This will allow them to know at which ranks the admissions had closed last and how they can tweak their choice filling accordingly.

READ | Here’s how IITs, IIMs are planning to get jobs for their students in Covid-hit economy

Check cut-off for IITs along with NIRF ranking

Read | Discussion on increasing JEE Advanced attempt in JAB meeting 2021: IIT-Delhi director

The cut-off mentioned in the table above is the JEE Advanced closing rank for the general category. Candidates can check the admission chances in IITs and the cut-off through the JEE Advanced College Predictor using the link provided above. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi conducted JEE Advanced on September 27. The official question papers have been released on the official website. The authorities will release the answer key on September 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd