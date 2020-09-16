JEE Advanced 2020: Apply for change in city, exam centre – here’s how

JEE Advance 2020 registrations to end on September 17 (Representational image)

JEE Advanced organising institute — IIT-Delhi — has opened the edit option for candidates who have registered for the entrance exam. The applicants can choose their city of choice to appear for the exam. The edit window has started on September 16 and will be closed by September 17, 5 pm. The registration process for the exam will also end on September 17. Candidates who have obtained a rank among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Main can apply for JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the JEE Advanced 2020 will be held in selected cities and towns in India. Candidates will have to compulsorily choose eight cities or towns of their choice at the time of online registration. Along with the cities mentioned in the brochure, Valsad (Gujarat), Bagalkot (Karnataka), Dhule (Maharashtra), Ichalkaranji (Maharashtra), Kashti (Maharashtra), Sangamner (Maharashtra) and Burdwan (West Bengal) have also been added to the list, as per the latest information by the IIT.

IIT has also offered relaxation to students due to the pandemic. In case a student is not able to upload their required documents as asked in JEE Advanced form, they can do so at the time of counselling. “Due to COVID-19 related restrictions hindering the issuance of various certificates in time, valid category certificate(s) may be uploaded at the time of reporting after seat allocation,” the official statement read.

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Apart from IITs, IISc, IISER, IIST, RGIPT, and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam also enroll students based on JEE Advanced.

