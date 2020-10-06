Despite getting AIR 4, JEE Advanced topper Muhender Raj to skip IIT

AIR 4 Muhender Raj with his parents. Special arrangement

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced Result 2020: Like the JEE Advanced topper Chirag Falor, all India rank 4 R Muhender Raj has his eyes set on the best engineering institute — Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. However, he could not crack the entrance for MIT and will attempt next year.

Raj will now continue his BTech Computer Science online from the University of California, Los Angeles. “I will try for MIT next year. In the mean time, I will continue BTech programme in Computer Science from UCLA, and after pandemic is over, I will fly to the United States of America to join college,” he said.

Read | JEE Advanced 2020 toppers: Students who started college preparation from middle school

Regarding his not taking admissions in IITs, AIR 4 said, “It’s more to do with the job than academics. As most of the software firms, including MNCs are based in USA, they give preference to their students.” Muhender has his interest in coding, and will venture into job market after completing his doctorate (PhD). He also secured 100 percentile in JEE Main.

For JEE Advanced preparation, Muhinder relied on ALLEN Career Institute, Kota. “Apart from the NCERT books, I simply followed the course materials provided by Allen and online mock test for both JEE Main and Advanced. As Advanced test your ‘understanding’, my thorough preparations from class 8 helped me a lot. The two books that I follow are — HC Verma, and IE Irodov for Physics,” said the topper.

Muhinder advised aspirants preparing for JEE Advanced to start early, and should clear the concepts before beginning with the entrance preparation. Reviewing, this year’s exam, he said, “The maths and physics as usual was at a difficult side, while chemistry was easiest.”

To support Raj’s studies, his mother stayed with him at Kota during the preparation. His father D Raajvi is a leather exporter and mother R Kasimaalar is a housewife. At his leisure time, the 17-year-old enjoys playing piano.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd