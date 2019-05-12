JEE Advanced 2019: Why are students opting out of IIT entrance exam?

JEE Advanced 2019: Getting admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) might no longer be the dream of every engineering aspirant. According to the data provided by the JEE Advanced chairperson, ML Sharma, just like every year, this year too, many students who qualified the JEE Advanced – the entrance exam for admission to IITs – chose not to register for the same.

In 2019, out of 11.47 lakh JEE Main candidates, 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced but only 1.73 lakh registered for the same. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the exam, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register for it. Based on the trend, the number of students is likely to fall further as not every examinee who registered, appeared for the exam.

JEE Advanced is the second stage of examination as only a selected few who meet the cut-off based on JEE Mains score (conducted by the National Testing Agency) are eligible to appear for the same.

Talking to indianexpress.com Sanjay Govind Dhande, former director IIT Kanpur, head of IIITM Gwalior, an Indian engineer and educationist said that while IITs are still the top choice for both, parents and students, not all IITs are favoured. “Students do not wish to go to non-metro third generation IITs. They would rather choose a metro-based National Institute of Technology (NIT) than a non-metro based IIT. Lot of engineering aspirants these days also look forward to doing other things such as internship etc during breaks. Logistics is also a reason why far-flung IITs are not preferred much,” he said adding, “choosing a college based on Mains score also saves them time and extra efforts needed for Advanced.”

He further said that students and parents have a pressure of appearing for JEE Main as it can open several doors for them but they might not be wanting to go for basic BTech degree and might prefer a new-age creative career. “Students are becoming more attracted towards more liberal and creativity-based fields. They often go for JEE Main to be on the safer side and often choose for more creative than analytics-based subjects which can include programmes in design etc provided by IIITs based on JEE Main score,” said Dhande.

This is not just the case with average students. Dhruva Arora, who secured all India rank three in JEE Mains 2019 in an interview with the indianexpress.com had said that IITs are not his first choice. Hailing from Indore, the 17-year-old had secured 100 percentile JEE Main January session. “I will appear for JEE Advanced but I have not decided to go for IITs only. As physics is my favourite subject, I want to do something in theoretical physics in future and hence I am also considering Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore as well,” he said.

Dean academic courses, Jagadeesh Kumar, IIT Madras, which is currently the top-ranking IIT agreed that students and parents might prefer institutes such as NITs in their vicinity over the new IITs but said that these perceptions will fade over time. “Old IITs also started the same way as new IITs. It is a wrong perception that new IITs have a lesser preference. When I joined IIT Madras in 1972, there was nothing much around the institute. These issues related to logistics and parental concerns will eventually fade off with time,” said Kumar.

Adding that state quotas in NITs, also said the absence of any such reservation in IITs also makes students more attracted to go for an option which they have secured based on the JEE Main score (such as NITs). “If a student has secured a rank in 2000s in JEE Mains, s/he will get whichever programme they want to in an NIT but if they appear and clear the JEE Advanced they might not get their preferred course in the IIT of their choice with such a score.”

This year, the cut-off for the unreserved category for JEE Advanced was 89.754 NTA score and for EWS and OBC students it was 78.217 and 74.316 respectively. For those from SC and ST category, a score of 74.316 and 54.012 respectively in JEE Main would make them eligible for JEE Advanced and for PwD category students the same is 0.113.

The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on May 27, 2019. The first shift will be from 9 am to noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. The three-hour exam will be computer-based. Check full JEE Advanced syllabus here.