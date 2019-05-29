JEE Advanced 2019: Result on June 14, cut-off to go down

JEE Advanced 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 has been conducted and over 1.65 lakh candidates registered to appear for the same. The result for JEE Advanced, according to the official website, will be released on June 14, 2019. While the cut-off to qualify for admissions to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) will be released thereafter, based on previous years’ data, it seems this year the cut-off will go down.

The number of qualifying students went from 36,500 in 2016 to 51,000 in 2017 and 31,988 in 2018, based on the official data. Moreover, the minimum aggregate marks to qualify for inclusion in a rank list for the open category was 90 marks in 2018. For SC, ST category the same was 45 marks.

Last year, the cut-off declined massively in comparison to 2017 when the same was 128 marks. This year too, the trend is expected to continue. “The cut-offs for admissions to IITs has been 30-35 per cent of the total marks. This year, I am expecting it to go between 27-30 per cent – which will be roughly around 105+ marks out of 372,” said FIITJEE Noida branch head Ramesh Batlish. He added, “This is because the number of applicants is comparatively lower and the number of seats at IITs has been increased due to the construction of newer IITs and also the introduction of supernumerary seats.”

While the percentage is lower the number of marks is on the higher end because the total marks went from 360 to 372 marks this year.

According to the National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Education Services, Ajay Kumar Sharma the increase of 12 marks in total will not have much impact on the cut-off. “Since the exam was too lengthy and students could not complete it inspite of knowing the answers, this would bring the cut-off down by 1-2 per cent from last year,” he said while adding, “As compared to previous years’ exams, the physics section was tougher and mathematics was lengthy.” He said the cut-off would not go beyond 80-85 marks.

This year, 1.73 lakh students registered for the exam. In 2018, a total of 1,65,656 candidates applied for the IIT entrance examination. Out of these, a total of 31,988 students made it through. This was way less than that of in 2017 when out of 1.71 lakh candidates, 51,000 cleared the entrance exam.

In 2016, the number of applicants was much lower at 1.56 lakh, of which over 36,500 qualified for admission. This was after several new IITs, including IIT Bhilai, IIT Goa, IIT Jammu and IIT Dharwad started enrolling students with a collaborated seat capacity of 420. Thus, the cut-off this year too was lowered at 75 marks and the aggregate pass percentage was lowered from 35 per cent to 30 per cent and the cut-off was at 75 marks.

To be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, a candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 35 per cent. The aggregate marks can be lowered further in case the required amount of candidates do not qualify.